PM Modi insulted Bengaluru by calling it garbage city: Rahul Gandhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "natural liar", and said he had insulted Bengaluru by referring to it as a garbage city.

Gandhi's condemnation comes a day after Modi attacked the Congress party's government in Karnataka for destroying the cityscape.

"Calling Bengaluru, the garden city and the pride of India a garbage city is insulting," Gandhi tweeted and attached an infographic detailing the money spent by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance as compared to funding provided by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government on urban infrastructure.

On Thursday, Modi at a poll rally in Kengeri on Bengaluru's outskirts blasted the Siddaramaiah government for allegedly turning India's Silicon Valley into a "sin valley" and Bengaluru into a "crime capital".

Dear PM,



Calling Bengaluru, the garden city & the pride of India a "garbage city" is insulting.



Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult.



The data nails your lies. pic.twitter.com/tv11ePK2qT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2018

Though Bengaluru was admired the world over as a garden city, Modi said, the state government had turned it into a "garbage city", as it had no concern for basic amenities.

Gandhi in his tweet said: "Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies."

The attached infographic, sourcing the Union Ministry of Urban Development, stated: "Congress-UPA provided 1,100 per cent more funds to Karnataka's cities compared to Modi government.

"Urban infrastructure funds to Karnataka (from) Congress: Rs 6,570 crore (and from) Bharatiya Janata Party: Rs 598 crore."