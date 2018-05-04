PM Narendra Modi wants to send Gabbar Singh Gang to assembly: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BIDAR: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi hit back at the BJP by questioning its commitment to fight corruption.Rahul, who resumed his election campaigning in the state from Bidar on Thursday, challenged the PM to explain the reasons for giving tickets to those associated with mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy.

“Let the PM tell people if there is a hidden agenda of sending Reddy brothers to the Legislative Assembly,” Rahul said while addressing a rally in Aurad. The PM, he said, has not answered any questions related to Nirav Modi and BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, who had gone to jail in a corruption case.

He said that after the introduction of “Gabbar Singh Tax” (GST) that has hit businesses across the country, Modi now wants to send a Gabbar Singh Gang to Karnataka assembly to burden the people of the state. “Gabbar Singh Gang comprises Yeddyurappa, Reddy brothers and others who have looted the state when BJP was in power in Karnataka,” he said.

Rahul said the PM is having no issues to raise as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has implemented many welfare measures. “That is why Modi prefers to speak about me and insults me in public,” he said.