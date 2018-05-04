Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Yathindra Siddaramaiah campaigns for his father

With CM Siddaramaiah busy campaigning in a different parts of the state, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought votes on behalf of his father at Chamundeshwari assembly constituency.  

Dr Yathindra

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With CM Siddaramaiah busy campaigning in a different parts of the state, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought votes on behalf of his father at Chamundeshwari assembly constituency.  
Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from both Chamundeshwari and Badami (Bagalkot district), is keen on wresting Chamundeshwari from sitting Janata Dal ( Secular)  MLA G T Devegowda, where he facing a tough fight. Yathindra, who is also contesting forthcoming assembly elections on Congress ticket from Varuna,  took a break from his campaign to help his father. This comes a day after, Smitha, CM’s daughter-in-law, hit the campaign trail  Yathindra appealed to the people to vote for Congress party on the basis of its achievements in the last  five years in office.

Yathindra, who pooh-poohed the allegations being levelled by both BJP and Janata Dal ( Secular) as a bundle of lies, sought to draw the voters’ attention towards the various of development works initiated by his father as the CM of the state. Starting from the new district administration office complex to new building for Mysore Milk  Union Limited ( Mymul), installation of statues of  Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, among several others things.

