BJP manifesto high on Hindutva

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In keeping with its high voltage Hindutva agenda, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ensured its plans to appease Hindu community are clear in its manifesto. While largescale welfare programs for all sectors feature in the vision document, released by state president B S Yeddyurappa on Friday, core issues highlighted by BJP leaders during public rallies to fight for Hindutva have found prominence.

The BJP has assured to recommend a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) both Muslim organisations whose members have been booked in murder cases of Hindu activists. The BJP has assured to work with the Central government to set up a National Investigation Agency office in Mangaluru- a long-standing demand of pro-right wing organisations in coastal Karnataka. Under the farmers’ welfare sector, the BJP has promised to bring back the Prevention of Cow slaughter Bill, 2012 to ban cow slaughter in the state. B S Yeddyurappa’s pet project- Gau Seva Aayog that was disbanded by the Siddaramaiah government will be reestablished according to the manifesto.

With clear intent to appeal to Hindu voters, BJP has promised to only appoint Hindus as members of temple administration boards, has announced subsidies for Char Dham, Sindhu Darshana and Kailash Manasarovar yatras for senior citizens. To counter Siddaramaiah’s ‘Shaadi Bhagya scheme that only benefits women from minority communities, the BJP has announced “Vivaha Mangala Scheme” to provide 3-gram gold Thaali and Rs 25,000 for the marriage of women of BPL families.

In a bid to hit back at the Siddaramaiah government’s attempt to take over the administration of Hindu temples and mutts, BJP has assured in its manifesto that there will be no interference of the government in temple administration.

While specific announcements for setting up the international centre of Buddhism and restoration of Jain Basadis have been made for minorities, the BJP has only assured to recover illegally acquired Wakf board properties as per Anwar Manipaddy- former minorities welfare board chief- report.

While Congress’ manifesto announces a host of sops for minorities, the BJP has limited its sops to SC/STs and other backward classes sending a clear message on who it is attempting to appease. BJP has announced `1,500 crore scholarship scheme for ST students to pursue higher studies, `3,000 crore scholarship scheme for SC students, housing for SC, ST and backward classes communities at a cost of `6500 crore, `8,500 and `7,500 crore respectively feature in the manifesto.