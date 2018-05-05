BJP will pay the price in Karnataka for what they have sown in north: Prakash Raj

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR:Actor Prakash Raj has become politically active in poll-bound Karnataka after the death of his friend and activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh. He is currently on campaign trail in the state to galvanise votes against the BJP. The impact of his visits — after his campaign #justasking — may be visible even after the May 12 Karnataka polls. While, Raj is openly backing Siddaramaiah-led Congress in the assembly elections, it appears that he is testing the electoral waters keeping in mind a long-term plan. Raj agreed to spend some time with The New Indian Express on his way from Gangavathi to Sindhanur in his car. Excerpts:



On many occasions you have said that you are not interested in electoral politics. However, your actions point to a long-term plan.



I may not be in electoral politics, but no doubt I am doing politics in Karnataka. I also agree that I have a strong plan of action. #justasking campaign has become a movement in itself. This campaign will be sustained for over a decade and more and this will lead to an awakening in Karnataka and the nation. This movement will empower people to ask questions to those in power.

Do you feel there is no strong regional party to take on national parties in the state?

Yes. There is a need for a regional party in Karnataka and in other parts of the country. I think, sometime soon, a new party will be founded. Parties are born out of movements.

Do you have plans of floating a political party in Karnataka?

At present I don’t intend to. Let us see… However, I will help start a fresh movement and install a new leadership. My journey in life is very different. I don’t decide anything in advance. Anything that has to happen will, naturally. When an urgency sets in, a new movement and a party will be born.

You have said the BJP will not come to power in the state. How are you so sure? Can you afford to ignore the massive RSS cadre and its offshoots?

I am certain of it. People of south India do not subscribe to the idea of communal politics. The BJP will have to pay the price in this state, for what they have sown in the north. The people of Karnataka have understood that the BJP is not working in their interest, but is pursuing the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. I am also toiling on the ground to ensure BJP’s defeat.

Who is better among the three CM candidates in Karnataka?

Siddaramaiah is the best available option in the state. While all the leaders pursue caste and community-based polity, Siddaramaiah is the only leader who is fighting the polls on development agenda. He has a socialist background and has governed the state like a socialist. He also did not resort to caste-based politics.

What is your take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi courting JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda?

Everyone has an agenda. Modi had disrespected Deve Gowda. Gowda himself said he has written multiple letters seeking an appointment with Modi, but there was no response. This was an insult to the former PM. At present, sensing that BJP will not come to power, Modi is praising Gowda to carve out some sort of arrangement.

What is your message to the voters?

Everyone should come out and vote, and vote for leaders according to their behaviour. Voters should not be swayed by money and caste politics. A good party should be given a full majority to rule the state for the next five years.