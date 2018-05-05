In Land of Toys, friendly ‘Sainika’ locked in battle with ex-CM

Hemanth Kumar By

Express News Service

CHANNAPATNA:The ‘Toy Land’ of Channapatna, 60 km away from Bengaluru on way to Mysuru, is witnessing one of the fiercest electoral battles in the state as five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar is taking on former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) and Transport minster HM Revanna of Congress.

Pilloried as a compulsive party hopper by his rivals, Yogeshwar is living up to the criticism of his detractors by contesting on a BJP ticket this time. He had defeated Anita Kumaraswamy in 2013 as a Congess candidate. He joined BJP just a couple of months before the poll schedule was announced, and this is his second innings in the party after stints with Samajwadi Party and Congress.

This Sandalwood star of ‘Sainika’, a moderate hit of 2002, seems to have perfected the art of personality-centric politics as he banks more on his personal charisma and electoral tactics than any party symbol. The fight here has drawn the attention of an entire state as JD(S) Chief Ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswsamy himself is a contestant.

This Vokkaliga heartland is witnessing the clash of two community leaders. Congress has fielded HM Revanna, a Kuruba and a trusted aide of CM Siddaramaiah, to consolidate votes of this community along with those of Muslims and OBCs.

Kumaraswamy’s entry has posed a serious challenge to Yogeshwar, as a large segment of the electorate wants to see him as the Chief Minister again. “Yogeshwar has done good work but this time Vokkaligas are increasingly tilting towards Kumaraswamy as the community wants to make him the CM. Having a CM for an MLA would also mean more developmental works for this region,” says Devaraj, a farmer from Keremegala Doddi.

Kumaraswamy who is contesting from two constituencies, Ramanagar and Chennapatna, is taking efforts to convince voters that he would retain Chennapatna if he wins both. He may field his wife Anita in Ramanagar by-election.

Water levels rise

Yogeshwar is banking on his success in rejuvenating irrigation tanks in Channapatna and Ramanagara, which he did by bringing water from Shimsha reservoir. Most of the irrigation tanks in the constituency are brimming with water even at the height of summer. “We are indebted to his work in getting water to our irrigation tanks. We are now getting water at a depth of 400 to 500ft, unlike earlier when it had drill as deep as 1,200 to 1,500ft,” claims Manjunath, a toy maker of Muniyappana Doddi village.

However, KPCC Campaign Committee chief DK Shivakumar counters: “It is the Siddaramaiah government that provided all the funds and took up works on rejuvenation of irrigation tanks. Yogeshwar is claiming credit for these now. People can see through this deceit”.

Supporters of Yogeshwar are also running the campaign on the “native vs outsiders” narrative. They term Kumaraswamy and Revanna as outsiders while Yogeshwar a local, for being accessible anytime as he is a resident of Channapatna. “We cannot go to Bengaluru to meet Kumaraswamy to get our grievances redressed. Revanna is a man from Magadi,” says Puttaswamy, a toy maker. Easy accessibility and his easy-going manner will work to Yogeshwar’s advantage.

Though the fight appears to be between Kumaraswamy and Yogeshwar, Congress candidate Revanna exudes quiet confidence as the Muslim community, which had stood in favour of Yogeshwar in 2013 election, is slowly drifting away Yogeshwar after he joined BJP. Congress candidate Revanna counts on this votebank and the sizeable number of OBC voters. Revanna has released an exclusive manifesto for Channapatna, which includes a round-the-clock call centre for redressal of grievances.