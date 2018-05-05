Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka Elections: PM Modi coins new definition for EVMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a new definition for Electronic Voting Machines even as he flayed the Congress for its oft-repeated accusation that the Centre and BJP got EVMs.

Published: 05th May 2018 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addresses a rally in Karnataka. (EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a new definition for Electronic Voting Machines even as he flayed the Congress for its oft-repeated accusation that the Centre and BJP got EVMs manipulated for winning elections.

"True EVM is this. E- Energy of the people, V-people's electoral value addition, and M stands for people's motivation for progress. This is EVM, I can see this EVM," Modi said at an election rally here.

He said the writing on the wall is clear with regard to the Karnataka assembly polls.

"On May 15, BJP will form government with full majority. So they have already started saying that Modi has tampered with EVM. Modi did not defeat us EVM did it. Wherever they win there EVM is good and where they lose there they start singing about EVMs," Modi said.

"On May 15, let Congress make any excuses they want. People will punish them for their sins of five years (in Karnataka)," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP "prison, price rise and pakoda" party

Karnataka polls: PM Modi pans Congress for using foul language against BJP's CM face Yeddyurappa

Tie hands, legs of non-voters, make them vote for BJP: Yeddyurappa

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats