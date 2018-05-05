‘Me too’ in race for CM job: G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Siddaramaiah, who is leading the Congress charge for the May 12 assembly election, need not be an automatic choice for the post of Chief Minister if the party is voted back to power. There are many aspirants for the coveted post and KPCC president G Parameshwara on Friday was candid when he asserted that he too is in the race. “Anyone from among the frontline leaders of Congress can become CM. The choice will be made after the victory, he said during an interaction with reporters.

To a specific question on the issue, Parameshwara said, “Mallikarjun Kharge, myself, Siddaramaiah, K H Muniyappa, M Veerappa Moily are among the frontline Congress leaders in the state. Our immediate mission is to secure 113 seats and retain power. Then, the Congress Legislature Party and the high command will decide on the CM from among the frontline leaders. As KPCC chief, I will announce the Chief Minister as I did in the Legislature Party meeting held after the 2013 election. The meeting had chosen Siddaramaiah as CM then.”

The issue of the chief ministerial candidate could again cause a few hiccups for Congress’ prospects and KPCC Chief Parameshwara’s assertion on Friday has provided clear indication to this effect.Meanwhile, KPCC Campaign Committee chief D K Shivakumar has batted strongly in favour of Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar said, “Siddaramaiah is our Chief Minister and he is our chief ministerial candidate.” Asked whether he was not in the race for the CM’s post, he said, “The CM’s post is not vacant for now.”

Parameshwara ridiculed Prime Minister Modi's attempt to corner the Congress for denying Chief Ministership to senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge. "He (Kharge) is the senior-most leader and certainly a very capable person,'' KPCC chief Parameshwara said and pointed out that the Congress elected him as the party leader in the Lok Sabha, who was not accorded the status of Leader of the Opposition because of the Modi government. Parameshwara challenged BJP to declare its Dalit leader Govind Karjol or any other person as the next Chief Minister if Modi was really concerned about Dalits.

Parameshwara, who was an aspirant for CM post in 2013 too, was disappointed as he lost the election from Koratagere. The defeat is being attributed as much to internal sabotage by his own partymen as to his political rivals.The cry for a Dalit Chief Minister, which was triggered just before the 2013 election, died down with Parameshwara’s defeat and Kharge’s elevation to national politics. Old-timers in Congress are still sulking over the growing domination of Siddaramaiah, who is seen as an outsider, having come from Janata Parivar.