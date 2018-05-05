MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan will have to deal with Deve Gowda’s wrath on his turf

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: That friendship between politicians is never permanent became more evident after Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and state President of Janata Dal (Secular) H D Kumaraswamy fell apart. Such was their bond, which started in 2006 that the former is credited with playing the key role in the latter becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Come 2016, and Kumaraswamy’s father H D Deve Gowda calls the kingmaker a “back stabber” after Zameer Ahmed Khan cross voted against a party candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

In the upcoming assembly elections, Zameer Ahmed Khan is seeking a fourth term from the constituency, albeit on a Congress ticket, and his contestants from both the JD(S) and BJP are second-rung leaders.

To add to his competition, the former prime minster has vowed to defeat Zameer Ahmed Khan “at any cost”. With Deve Gowda putting at stake his “honour and prestige”, and Zameer going on record to state: “I will chop off my head and place it at Gowda’s feet if I am defeated,” the battle for Chamrajpet has become one of the keener ones to be fought in these polls.

It was in the 2005 by-election that Zameer Ahmed Khan was fielded by JD(S), which he went on to win, and has since remained undefeated. Zameer Ahmed Khan was a core member of the party, till trouble broke out after he along with six others of the JD(S) ‘rebel’ MLAs voted in favour of the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. The seven went on to join the Congress, and Zameer Ahmed Khan became the party’s candidate at Chamarajpet. The number of Muslim voters in the constituency is huge, which is probably why JD(S) “lured” B K Altaf Khan from the Congress and pitted him against Zameer Ahmed Khan here. The move is seen as a strategy to split the Muslim votes, considered the friend-turned-foe’s vote bank.

This, however, is not going to be an easy task as Zameer Ahmed Khan is deeply entrenched in the constituency, with a strong influence over people of different communities in the many slum pockets of Chamarajpet. Buoyed by this, Zameer Ahmed Khan accepted Gowda’s challenge, to assert, “Let Gowda bring any Muslim leader. I am not bothered. Even former J&K CM Farooq Abdulla cannot defeat me.”

Gowda’s move is being interpreted as a tacit support to the BJP, as the split in Muslim votes here could benefit BJP candidate M Lakshminarayana, a former deputy mayor. “Gowda wants to see that Zameer is defeated at any cost. He is not bothered as to who defeats him, whether his candidate, or that of the BJP,” Congress worker of the constituency Govind Raj told The New Indian Express.

Zameer Ahmed Khan is wary of undercurrents within the party as disgruntled Congress ticket aspirants are miffed as the party fielded a former JD(S) man, but he says he enjoys the full backing of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party scion Rahul Gandhi.