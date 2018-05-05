PM Modi promises Netravati-Hemavathi rivers linking project for eight districts' farmers

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday declared that the BJP, if voted to power will link the Netravathi river with Hemavathi which will help the farmers in eight middle and south Karnataka districts of the state.

The PM's address at the party's election rally at Mahatma Gandhi stadium revolved around the issues of the farmers asserting that neither the ruling congress party nor the JD(S) could bring the change in the lives of the farmers.

He attacked both the Congress and the JD(S) parties on equal stride. " Those who did not know whether the groundnuts bear fruits under the ground or above talk about the uplifting the farmers", he indirectly chided the AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

He recalled the dream project of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and claimed that his government has taken it forward and Karnataka has been included in as many as five irrigation projects the Centre has taken up.

He sought from the Congress party the fate of the Upper Bhadra and the Ettinahole projects as none of them was implemented as yet.

"Regardless the progress on the irrigation projects the coffers of the the ministers were filled with the money they had minted", he alleged.

The PM visibly tried to juxtapose the state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa against the JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda by projecting the former as the better farmers leader than the latter.

"Only BSY as the chief minister of the state could bring the change in the lives of the farmers", he stated.

"During the 2014 LS polls Deve Gowda had stated that he will commit suicide if BJP wins and Modi becomes PM. But I had suggested him to not to go to that extremity", Modi ridiculed.

The JD(S) cannot defeat the Congress party as most of the surveys have predicted but the JD(S) has not ready to accept even the surveys of the neutral agencies.

He pointed out that the Congress and the JD(S) have been in an alliance as they were ruling the BBMP in Bengaluru.