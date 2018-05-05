Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Polling in Jayanagar countermanded after death of BJP candidate

The election from Jayanagar assembly constituency in the city has been countermanded following the sudden death of BJP candidate B N Vijaya Kumar, who was also the incumbent MLA, on Friday.

Published: 05th May 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The election from Jayanagar assembly constituency in the city has been countermanded following the sudden death of BJP candidate B N Vijaya Kumar, who was also the incumbent MLA, on Friday. In a notification, the returning officer of the constituency said the election has been countermanded in view of the death of the BJP candidate.

Kumar, who was seeking a third term from Jayanagar, suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday night during campaign and was admitted to the Jaydeva Institute of Cardiac Sciences and Research Centre. He died in the early hours on Friday. BJP president Amit Shah visited the family on Friday night and offered his condolences. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes.

Kumar played an active role in ABVP from his college days before entering public life through BJP.  He studied civil engineering at BMS College of Engineering and it was here that he began participating in ABVP activities. Kumar was known to be a mild mannered and down to earth public servant who fits the sobriquet of ‘Ajaata Shatru’ (man without enemies) in politics. He was described by his peers as a sincere and hard-working leader.

