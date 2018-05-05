Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Post Karnataka polls, INC will become Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress: PM Modi

Congress, which was in power in 13 states in 2014, now governs only three states and one union territory, and if it loses Karnataka too, it would have presence only in Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addresses a rally in Karnataka. (EPS)

By ANI

GADAG: Taking a jibe at the Congress' losing streak in the state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said post-Karnataka polls the grand-old national party will become a regional one called PPP Congress - Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress.

"After the Karnataka results, Congress will become PPP Congress- Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress," the prime minister said at the rally here.

He also added that it is the people of Karnataka, who will make the Congress into a regional party called PPP Congress.

Congress, which was in power in 13 states in 2014, now governs only three states and one union territory.

And, if it loses Karnataka too, the party would have presence only in Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.

"Congress has lost in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura...people across India have rejected the Congress," Prime Minister Modi.

Intensifying his attack on the ruling party in the state, the prime minister said the Congress government in Karnataka is working only for 'Naamdaars' and not for 'Kaamgaars'.

He even held the ruling party responsible for the "sufferings" of the Khadi and handloom sector and depletion of natural resources in the state.

He branded the Congress as corrupt and asserted that "Corruption is key to the existence of the party."

"Congress is scared of losing Karnataka, the reason is leaders and ministers here have made a huge tank. This tank stores money and a pipeline takes money straight to Delhi. If Karnataka goes, what will happen to the leaders in Delhi," said the Prime Minister.

He even accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of following "tender system in ticket distribution for the polls."

"Whoever promises to send most money to Delhi, all get the CM-ship in Congress," the Prime Minister alleged.

Invoking the Mahadayi river water dispute, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of "misleading the people" in regard to the issue.

The Mahadayi river water dispute is a three-decade-old water-sharing issue among the states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The river originates from Karnataka and then flows into Goa and Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPP Congress Congress BJP PM Modi Karnataka polls 2018

Comments

More from this section

Tie hands, legs of non-voters, make them vote for BJP: Yeddyurappa

Senior freedom fighters show support for Swaraj India as Karnataka polls near

PM Modi promises Netravati-Hemavathi rivers linking project for eight districts' farmers

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats