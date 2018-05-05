Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Siddaramaiah launches Badami campaign by attacking opponent Sriramulu

Speaking at an event in Kalidasa Education Society, Siddaramaiah questioned whether Sriramulu has turned his attention to Badami considering the hills in the region.

Published: 05th May 2018 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BADAMI, BAGALKOT DISTRICT: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched his campaign in Badami by attacking his opponent Sriramulu, here on Friday.

"What is the relation to Sriramulu and Badami?", he questioned. His friend Janardhan Reddy looted Bellary and the mineral wealth in its hills. Probably, Sriramulu has come here to loot the hills, he said.

Promising to provide 'special attention' to Badami, he said that he would ensure 'total development' of the region in five years.
He also attacked the BJP for not issuing tickets to any minority communities in the State. "Communities like Christians, who represent 2.5 per cent of the population has not been given a single ticket," he added.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to address five rallies in Badami - one of the two constituencies he is contesting from, Chamundeshwari being the other - on Friday. He is campaigning for the first time since he filed nominations on April 24.

