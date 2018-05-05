Sops vs sops: BJP, Congress play out a game of populism

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Friday released its manifesto for the May 12 Karnataka assembly election, making an attempt to go one up on the rival Congress in pleasing voters with freebies. Much like the Congress, the BJP promised several sops for different sections of society with its trump card being the promise to waive farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh if the party comes to power. The election manifestos of the two parties reek of competitive populism with both trying to stretch already existing schemes to make them more populist.

While the Congress had, in its manifesto released last week, promised smartphones for students in the 18-23 age group, the BJP assures free smartphones to women from BPL families. The Siddaramaiah government had last year waived farm loans of up to Rs 50,000 taken from cooperative banks, but the BJP upped the stakes by promising to waive loans up to Rs 1 lakh taken from both cooperative and nationalised banks — a demand that the Congress government had refused to yield to and asked the Union government to act upon.

Hours after the BJP released its manifesto, Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised to waive farm loans if elected to power at the Centre in the 2019 general elections. He also said his party will give priority to creating employment opportunities to women if voted to power at the Centre.

The BJP’s vision document, titled ‘Namma Karnataka, Namma Vachana’, released by its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, not only features a host of sops for women, students, farmers, Dalits and backward classes but also pushes its core Hindutva agenda. The party promises to prohibit cow slaughter and recommend a ban on outfits like PFI. Along with reintroducing various schemes implemented during Yeddyurappa’s previous term as chief minister, the BJP also attempted to reinvent the Congress’ populist schemes.

While the Congress had assured to distribute free laptops to students of classes 10, 11 and 12, the BJP announced free laptops to all students enrolling in colleges. The Congress promised to provide free education to all in government schools till Class 12, and the BJP assured free education to all students till degree except in professional courses. Congress wants to spend Rs 1.25 lakh crore on irrigation while the BJP promised Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the same. In what seems to be an emulation of the Siddaramaiah government’s Indira Canteens, the BJP has promised to set up 300 Mukhya Mantri Annapoorna canteens across the state.

The stark difference, however, is in social welfare and sops for minorities. While the BJP’s manifesto heaps freebies on SC/STs and other backward classes, the Congress’ social justice revolves largely around the minorities.