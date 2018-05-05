Supreme Court rejects Janardhana Reddy’s plea to campaign in Ballari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday refused to relax the bail condition of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy for allowing him to enter Ballari district in Karnataka to campaign for his younger brother and party candidate G Somashekhar Reddy. A Bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain the petition and dismissed it.

Reddy had sought a 10-day reprieve from the ban to visit the constituency to campaign for his younger brother ahead of the Assembly elections due on May 12. As part of the bail conditions, Reddy was directed by the court not to visit his hometown Ballari, besides Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

“There is no need for him to campaign in the elections. Sorry, we would not like to entertain it. The petition is dismissed,” the bench said.