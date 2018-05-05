Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Supreme Court rejects Janardhana Reddy’s plea to campaign in Ballari

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to relax the bail condition of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy for allowing him to enter Ballari district in Karnataka to campaign for his younger brother and party

Published: 05th May 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

G Janardhana Reddy (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday refused to relax the bail condition of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy for allowing him to enter Ballari district in Karnataka to campaign for his younger brother and party candidate G Somashekhar Reddy. A Bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain the petition and dismissed it.

Reddy had sought a 10-day reprieve from the ban to visit the constituency to campaign for his younger brother ahead of the Assembly elections due on May 12. As part of the bail conditions, Reddy was directed by the court not to visit his hometown Ballari, besides Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.
“There is no need for him to campaign in the elections. Sorry, we would not like to entertain it. The petition is dismissed,” the bench said.

