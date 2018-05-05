To win City, parties welcome chameleon-like netas

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, and elections are when you choose your side. This Assembly election, across party lines, many candidates who had earlier contested from a constituency with a party ticket have switched to the rival party, though not in Bengaluru constituency.



Of the 224 seats, 28 fall in Bengaluru Urban. Winning these constituencies is crucial to winning the state, for any political party.

One of the easy-and-tested strategies political parties employ is to bag winnable candidates. From the same constituency, candidates can often be seen contesting on different party tickets, for different elections.In October 2017, former MLA from Congress N L Narendra Babu joined BJP. He has been Councillor for Nandini Layout and MLA for Mahalakshmi Layout for more then two terms. Previously, he had won MLA election both as an independent and on the Congress ticket. In 2013, he was given a ticket from Congress to contest from the Mahalakshmi Layout.

His opponents were BJP’s former Mayor S Harish and JD-S’ Gopaliah. But in 2013 election, Gopaliah won and Narendra Babu says that he was “ill-treated” by Congress thereafter. This time, BJP has fielded Narendra Babu. “People in this constituency know me, they have seen me working for them. My followers know how Congress humiliated me and I am sure they will help me win this time. Together, Narendra Babu and BJP will win.” “People wanted me to come back and BJP gave me a ticket,” he added.

In 2005, soon after S M Krishna became Governor, his assembly seat at Chamarajpet was vacated. That’s when JD-S fielded Zameer Ahmed Khan. Since then, he won state elections three times on a Congress ticket. But in 2016, he was one of 7 JD(S) MLAs suspended for cross voting during Rajya Sabha polls. He joined the Congress and is contesting from the same constituency on the party’s ticket.

Another JD(S) MLA Akanda Srinivasmurthy was also among those who were suspended during this scandal. Congress gave him a ticket from Pulikeshinagar, a constituency from where Prasanna Kumar had fought him in 2013 on a Congress ticket. This time, Prasanna Kumar has joined JD(S), thus making it a clean swap.

According to N Mukund, Joint Secretary, Citizens Action Forum for Public/voters, party matters more than the individual during Lok Sabha polls. In the local corporation polls, candidates matter more than the party because people have to deal with the elected representative on a regular basis. In state assembly elections, both party and individual matter.“There are times that voters care more about the individual depending on his or her previous record,” he added.