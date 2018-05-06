AAP promises to beautify drains in Shantinagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Shantinagar Renuka Viswanathan released a manifesto specifically for the constituency here on Saturday.The manifesto, among other things, moots TenderSURE for storm-water drains to convert them into public spaces with clean water. Renuka Viswanathan faces sitting MLA N A Haris (Congress) and K Vasudevamurthy (JD-S) in the May 12 polls. She said the manifesto was prepared based on discussions she had with residents of about 50,000 homes. She termed the manifesto an unique document, claiming it presented systemic solution for issues. “AAP experts like Dr Ashwin Mahesh have formulated detailed solution after holding consultations with resident welfare associations and activists,” she said.

She said a storm-water drain in the constituency was in a “disgusting” state. “We can improve and maintain the drain to the extent that it can become a beautiful canal on the lines of a canal at Seoul in South Korea,” she said. The manifesto is ward-wise, wherein specific issues afflicting each ward, have been listed.