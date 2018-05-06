Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Ballari netas to trade drinking water for votes

Published: 06th May 2018 05:01 AM

By Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

BALLARI: Drinking water is becoming a major issue in Ballari city this elections. The officials here say supplying water is a difficult task as there is water scarcity due to reduction in rainfall and inflow to Tungabhadra dam. But, the political parties are trying to woo the voters with promise of supplying adequate water.

It is believed that the future war will be over water as water is being supplied to Ballari city only once in a fortnight. The netas have already started making tall promises to the residents on water supply.As the mercury keeps rising in May, the people who are deprived of water are forced to thrive on bottled water, making drinking water a rare commodity. With mushrooming of several reverse osmosis plants in the city, people queue up before them to collect water.

Almost every day by noon, the temperature here crosses 43 degrees. The situation is so bad that incumbent MLA Anil Lad had to face the ire of women when he visted a few localities seeking votes.The MLA now points out at the Congress manifesto, which promises 24x7 water supply if voted to power. “We will supply water round-the-clock if comes to power. The Chief Minister has promised a special allocation for the purpose in the manifesto,” he said.

