Bengaluru city elected just six women MLAs in the last 66 years

BENGALURU: Just six women have been elected from Bengaluru to the Legislative Assembly in the last 66 years since Karnataka, formerly known as Mysore state, held its first assembly election in 1952. The state has seen 14 assembly polls so far. Of this, there were no women representatives from the state capital in the assembly nine times. This year’s election will see five women candidates trying their luck to enter Vidhana Soudha from Bengaluru — three from Congress, one each from BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Former Mayor G Padmavathi from Congress (Rajajinagar) and state’s first woman DC Renuka Vishwanathan from AAP (Shanthinagar) are among them.

Karnataka’s population is approximately 6.5 crore of which about 49% are women. However, when it comes to their representation in politics, the number is almost negligible. Of the 918 women candidates who have contested the assembly polls in the last 66 years, 91 have been elected from across the state. Most of the women candidates were independents and lost their deposits too. Of the 91 women MLAs elected (many of them won two or more times), only nine are from Bengaluru. Of the nine, three candidates served as MLAs for two terms. This means, only six women have served as MLAs so far from Bengaluru.

In the 2013 assembly election, there were just six women elected representatives. Of them, only two made it to Siddaramaiah’s cabinet — Umashree and Geetha Mahadeva Prasad (who won the Gundlupet bypoll after her husband and Minister Mahadeva Prasad passed away).

Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastry said it is not true that all women candidates in fray will not win. It is political parties that are not willing to give tickets to women candidates. The minute a woman is fielded against a male candidate, it is ‘’decided’’ that she will not win. The political parties have winnability factors in mind which they feel is lacking in women candidates. Also, there are many lobbies that play a role in ticket distribution. For urban seats (for instance Bengaluru), it is the real estate lobby. If this is considered, women candidates automatically take a back seat.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, that ensures 33% reservation for women, lapsed in 2014 with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha. On the issue of increasing women’s representation in the assembly, Prof Shastry says the only solution right now is bringing the Women’s Reservation Bill so that they get decent representation in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “But the Bill is not passed. There is vested interest by male elected representatives who have the power to pass the Bill in the House. If this is passed, they might lose their own constituency to women candidates — which they will not allow,’’ he added.

After the Karnataka Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill was passed, 50% of seats were set aside for women at local governance level. With this, BBMP Council, for the first time, witnessed more than 50% women councillors. Of the 198 councillors in Bengaluru, 101 are women. Some women even won election from General wards. It is because of reservation that the city is seeing women mayors. “At the BBMP Council, there are more women councillors than men. But even then, they are unable to utilise the power, both inside and outside the House. Inside, it is their male colleagues and outside, the male member of their family. On a longer run, it might improve,’’ a senior councillor told The New Indian Express.

Pramila Nesargi, senior advocate, and a two-time MLA, said the atmosphere is not good for women in politics. During polls, many men candidates distribute liquor to voters, she said, adding that no women will do it. Women MLAs are not that corrupt as men, she added. There is money and muscle power in elections, and women cannot compete with men on those lines. “Women’s Reservation Bill should be passed,’’ she added.