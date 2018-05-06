BJP, BSP likely to check Congress victory march in Chamarajanagar district

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With only a week left for polling, campaign reached its crescendo in Chamarajanagar district with the Congress, the BJP and the BSP-JD(S) combine trying their best to take control of the backward district.

Chamarajanagar is considered to be stronghold of the Congress which has four sitting legislators. The backward district with more than 40 per cent of forest cover is known as drought-prone area.

In Chamarajanagar, Congress candidate Puttaranga Shetty, the only Uppara community legislator, is working hard to ensure his hat-trick victory. Known for his accessibility, Shetty is banking on Ahinda votes. The Congress is also banking on the influence of MP R Druvanarayana and Dalit leader A R Krishna Murthy.

The BJP has fielded Prof Mallikarjunappa, a Veerashaiva, who had contested on KJP ticket in the previous elections. The Union government that agreed to the state’s proposal to include Pariwara and Talawara communities in the ST category has added strength to the party. Mallikarjunappa is also banking on the support and influence of V Srinivasa Prasad.