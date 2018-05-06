Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP, BSP likely to check Congress victory march in Chamarajanagar district

Published: 06th May 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With only a week left for polling, campaign reached its crescendo in Chamarajanagar district with the Congress, the BJP and the BSP-JD(S) combine trying their best to take control of the backward district.

Chamarajanagar is considered to be stronghold of the Congress which has four sitting legislators. The backward district with more than 40 per cent of forest cover is known as drought-prone area.
In Chamarajanagar, Congress candidate Puttaranga Shetty, the only Uppara community legislator, is working hard to ensure his hat-trick victory. Known for his accessibility, Shetty is banking on Ahinda votes. The Congress is also banking on the influence of MP R Druvanarayana and Dalit leader A R Krishna Murthy.

The BJP has fielded Prof Mallikarjunappa, a Veerashaiva, who had contested on KJP ticket in the previous elections. The Union government that agreed to the state’s proposal to include Pariwara and Talawara communities in the ST category has added strength to the party. Mallikarjunappa is also banking on the support and influence of V Srinivasa Prasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Thousands of supporters attend JD(S)-BSP meet

Vijayendra effect: Amit Shah skips Varuna to avoid wrath of BJP workers

Ballari netas to trade drinking water for votes

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats