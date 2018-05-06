It is too tough for five ministers in polls, says Congress survey

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If an internal survey conducted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is anything to go by, at least five ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet may find the going tough in the upcoming assembly elections. Highly placed sources in the AICC told Express that the “unlikely to win” category included the names of IT-BT and Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge, Water Resources Minister M B Patil, Animal Husbandry Minister A Manju, Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig and Mines and Geology Minister Vinay Kulkarni. According to the survey, these ministers face anti-incumbency in their constituencies which will make it difficult for them to sail through. Sources in the Karnataka Congress too confirmed the results of the survey.

Becoming the face of Lingayat community’s fight for separate religion status has earned Patil and Kulkarni the wrath of Veerashaiva mutts that are going out of the way to ensure they lose from Babaleshwar and Dharwad constituencies respectively, party sources said. Patil had won with a margin of 4,355 votes in 2013 while Kulkarni had secured a massive margin of 18,320 votes. Internal sabotage and anti-incumbency are expected to make the election difficult for Priyank Kharge, Roshan Baig and A Manju, they said. The “white-collared politician image” coupled with dissent within the party in Chittapur constituency is proving to be a challenge for Priyank Kharge, son of Congress’ veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, they said.

Murder of RSS activist Rudresh and anti-incumbency are factors affecting the Congress’ prospects in Shivajinagar constituency where Baig is the candidate. In Arkalgud, Manju faces tough competition from prominent Vokkaliga leader A T Ramaswamy of the JD(S).Sources said while winning from Varuna was expected to be a challenge for Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra, who is making his political debut, the BJP’s decision not to field B S Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra will help the Congress candidate.

“Had Vijayendra been in the fray, the chances were 60:40 in favour of the BJP but now we are confident of Yathindra’s victory,” said a KPCC source.Sources said while Yathindra himself evaluated his chances at 50:50, the party is absolutely sure of his victory. The same confidence, however, is not being expressed about the CM’s chances in Chamundeshwari.

Three surveys were conducted, two by the AICC and one by the state unit, and all predicted a simple majority for the party. The KPCC survey has predicted 125 seats for the party while both the AICC surveys predicted a manageable 120 seats.

“The leaders here are realistic unlike the ones in north. They understand where they stand and factor in risks without being foolishly confident,” said an AICC office bearer. While the survey has identified seats that may present close fights, some seats (like Mangaluru North where Mohiuddin Bava is seeking reelection) that were initially under the “unlikely to win” category are now being considered safe due to BJP’s choice of candidates. “We have no strong opponents in places like Bantwal, Mangaluru, Mangaluru South and Mangaluru North. Hence, despite the heavy Hindutva campaign, we will win,” said a KPCC leader.