Karnataka: BJP government is 'Dilwale Government', Congress merely 'Deal Government', says PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Setting the tone for the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Siddaramaiah led Congress government in Karnataka is a ‘Deal Government’, whereas BJP gives ‘Dilwale Government’.

Addressing a public rally in the city, he said that the Congress party doesn’t cares about the Dil (feelings and hearts) of the people or dalits, they only care about deals and make quick bucks. He also said that time has come to bid farewell for the Congress government in state for which people need to vote for BJP.

He said that Congress party thinks of the welfare of its leaders and not the public, hence time has come to bid farewell to the grand old party which has been decimated.

Clean sweep needed

Requesting the electorate to vote for a clean sweep for BJP in the polls and wipe out Congress from Karnataka, he said that the state moves on the path of prosperity if BJP comes to power and assured of all sorts of support from the centre for the expedition of the irrigation projects and also support for the farmers.

Ready-made Character certificate

The Prime Minister also said that the Chief Minister of the state carries a character certificate with him in a suitcase and wherever corruption charges are coming against the ministers, they are certified with a clean chit, which clearly indicates that Siddaramaiah and his government are merged in neck deep corruption.