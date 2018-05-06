Karnataka polls: A Nayaka with Reddy blessings

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: He is the tallest Nayaka leader in the BJP but Sriramulu is also a bitter pill for the party who comes with a baggage of tainted friends. Despite his camaraderie with illegal mining scam accused Gali Janardhana Reddy, the BJP, which is trying hard to project a zero-tolerance for corruption image, is finding Sriramulu indispensable. The party’s decision to field him in two seats — in Badami against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and at Molakalmuru replacing a sitting party MLA —speaks volumes about his importance within the BJP.

Sriramulu has grown to become BJP’s ticket to consolidate backward classes in Central Karnataka, especially the Nayakas, a Scheduled Tribes community. STs constitute 6.6% of Karnataka’s population and Naikda account for a massive 84.3% of the total ST population. Valmiki, the community to which Sriramulu belongs, was added as a sub-group to Naikdas in 2001. “Sriramulu has overtaken Jarkiholis of Gokak as the tallest ST leader in Karnataka,” said Dr Harish Ramaswamy of Karnataka University. “Sriramulu is more accessible while other ST leaders are selective and elitist. He makes it a point to go to people and his image is helping the BJP consolidate the community’s votes,” he added.

Such is the influence of Sriramulu that the BJP is willing to overlook his decision to quit the party in 2011, float a party of his own -- BSR Congress – and damage the BJP’s prospects in the 2013 assembly elections. “Sriramulu is an asset and not a liability for the kind of influence he wields in many ST pockets across the state. What matters finally is having a leader who will help the party win as many seats as possible,” said a BJP leader. The BJP fielded him in Badami against Siddaramaiah as the constituency has a large proportion of ST votes.

Despite the BJP denying it, rumours of Sriramulu being groomed as the second-line leader and a possible deputy Chief Minister refuse to die down. This, analysts believe, is helping the BJP consolidate more votes from the ST community. “The idea that one from the community can hold such a prominent post is appealing to the community who are now questioning what the Congress would do with their votes,” Ramaswamy said. With Sriramulu on board, BJP can propel its claims of not being anti-Dalit and backward communities. While the BJP has ample leaders from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, the idea of Sriramulu — an ST mass leader — transcends regional boundaries to give him a pan-Karnataka appeal.

Seventh child among four brothers and four sisters, Sriramulu earned a BA degree from Alagappa University in the year 2008 when he was a minister in the BJP government. Sriramulu’s friendship with former BJP minister and mining scam accused Janardhana Reddy goes back decades. While members of his family had been in electoral politics, Sriramulu first tested waters in Ballari municipal elections in 1996 and tasted victory. In 1999, when Sushma Swaraj decided to contest against Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha elections, Sriramulu contested the assembly election from the Bellary City seat. Janardhana Reddy, who was then an influential figure in the BJP, gave charge of her campaign to Sriramulu. The high-pitched campaign saw Sriramulu turn into Swaraj’s personal aide -- driving her around for campaigning. While both Swaraj and Sriramulu lost the elections, the former developed a bond with the Reddy brothers. Sriramulu won the 2004 assembly elections and there has been no looking back ever since.

Sriramulu quit the BJP in 2011 citing “humiliation” of Janardhana Reddy by the BJP. He floated his BSR Congress -- Badavara Shramikara Raithara Congress -- in 2012 and vowed to work with Reddy. In 2013 he contested Karnataka assembly elections and won. When he returned to the BJP in 2014, he was given a party ticket for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, a contest he won. Sriramulu’s association with the BJP is of mutual convenience. While the party wants a mass leader from backward classes, Sriramulu needs the BJP to make an impression in state politics. “A vacuum is expected in the party after Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu’s projection might help the party overcome it since the Ballari MP is termed as the second-line leader,” a BJP leader told The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

Positions held

1996 Councillor, Bellary City

2004 - 2014 MLA (4 Terms)

2006 - 2007 Minister for Tourism, Textile, Civil Aviation & Infrastructure, Govt. of K’taka

2008 - 2011 Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Tourism, Govt. of K’taka

May, 2014 Elected to 16th Lok Sabha

1 Sep. 2014 onwards Member, Standing Committee on Home Affairs

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers