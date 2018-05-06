Karnataka polls: Amit Shah makes a Mysore-Pak point

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

MYSURU: On a 5 km roadshow here on a route that has mosques and temples alongside and a mixed population, BJP president Amit Shah’s expressions change from pensive and brooding to happy and beaming as he sees a gradual swelling of the crowd. It’s show time and he wants to make every minute count.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the talking ahead of the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls, his number two has hit the road. As many as four roadshows were lined up for Shah in four different constituencies here on Saturday. The BJP had drawn a blank in 13 Assembly seats in the Mysuru region in the 2013 state polls and is determined to make inroads here this time around.Shah continuously signals bystanders to join his show. With BJP workers perched atop roofs of houses along the route, Shah has a busy time accepting marigolds thrown at him.

He momentarily slips into the orange mini-bus for a brief chat with his advisors and out comes his tweet.

“During Gujarat elections, we saw how dinner meetings with topmost Pakistan officials were held to defeat BJP and now mutual love for Tipu Sultan and Jinnah. I appeal to Congress not to involve foreign nations in our domestic politics. Let’s keep the discourse civil and positive,” his tweet reads.Incidentally, the main vehicle leading the roadshow blared the slogan of “Maharaja Shivaji ki Jai” with an apparent suggestion of the descendants of the Maratha warrior battling out with Haider Ali and Tipu Sultan during the medieval times.

The BJP chief’s tweet was in an apparent response to the suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar reportedly saying in Pakistan that those who whip up Hindutva do it to essentially give a leeway to the goons.The BJP chief’s cavalcade criss-crossed Assembly constituencies of Varuna, T Narsipura, Chamaraja and Narsihmaraja.The BJP had last won the Narsimharaja seat in 1984 and Shah chose specially to hold a roadshow here in the backdrop of the murder of an RSS activist in 2015, said a BJP functionary.