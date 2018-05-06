Karnataka polls: JD(S) leader Marithibbe Gowda speaks up against all parties including own

PAVAN MV By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the Karnataka state assembly elections are nearing, a prominent JD(S) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council's deputy chairman Marithibbe Gowda on Sunday said, “None of the political parties including JD(S) (his own party), which were in power in the state in the past and now have installed a single fan at a classroom in even a single government school in Karnataka till date.”

He admitted the fact and said it was the failure of all political parties which were in power for not facilitating fans in government schools. He said this during a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, when he was criticizing chief minister Siddaramaiah and primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait.

Opposing the Department of Pre-University Education's (DPUE) move of commencing the PUC (class 11 and 12) classes at colleges in the state from May 2, he told reporters that every year PUC classes used to commence from the month of June after the SSLC (class 10) results were out in Karnataka, but the director of DPUE issued an order on April 4, during the time of elections, when model code of conduct is in force that PUC classes will commence from May 2.

"This has disrupted the summer holidays of students, SSLC results will be out on May 7, most of the PUC teaching faculties are on election duty, and from May 2 to till date only 20% of the II PUC students are attending the classes," he alleged.

Gowda said that the DPUE should withdraw the order. "Colleges can't start I PUC classes before the SSLC results are out, so the order issued by DPUE is unscientific, it has to withdraw its order."

He said, "Siddaramaiah and Sait have failed to fill thousands of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the schools and PUC colleges, so people should not vote for these two leaders."