Lingayat-Veerashaiva issue not a factor this election: Shamanur

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: At 86, Shamanur Shivashankarappa still has a fighting spirit. Clad in a white shirt and pant, the oldest Congress candidate starts his campaign sitting on his favourite Willys open jeep which has been his campaign companion for decades.

The president of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha said it is not the Lingayat religion issue but welfare measures initiated by the Siddaramaiah government which will play a key role this election. Speaking to The New Indian Express before starting his campaign in Davangere South assembly constituency, he spoke about various issues pertaining to politics he has experienced in the last five decades.

How has politics transformed in the last five decades of your career?

There has been a sea change in the political system. Earlier, it was all about value-based politics. Now, only a handful of politicians win based on their loyalty. A large section of people win using immoral means. Earlier, people used to keep their word but now everything is measured by money and not words. The meaning of integrity is changing with time.

What makes you think Congress will win?

Congress will win. There is no doubt about it. Siddaramaiah’s welfare initiatives will help our candidates win.

Does the Veerashaiva-Lingayat factor play any role this election?

Veerashaiva-Lingayats are present in all the three major parties. Voters have the choice of voting for either Congress, BJP and JD(S). A separate religion tag for Lingayats is not a factor in the polls. Veerashaiva Mahasabha is an independent body and is not associated with any political party. There is no need to drag the Mahasabha into politics. People are intelligent enough to vote for whoever they want.

There were rumours that you were invited by the BJP.

I am a born Congressman and have lived my life with the party which gave the nation Independence. I will never part with Congress.

What is the trump card for your victory from Davangere South?

The developmental works initiated by me in the constituency will come handy in my victory. Davangere will be the best city in the country after the completion of all the ongoing infrastructure projects. Plans are to bring about industrial development in the district and generate employment for youngsters. People believe in us and I will assure that their belief is protected. The major issues before me are to provide round-the-clock drinking water to people and make this a mosquito-free city, which will happen two years from now.

The campaign jeep seems to be very old.

The Willys jeep has been my campaign companion from time immemorial. Being an open jeep, it is easy for the public to meet me and take selfies. I love to campaign on this jeep.