Thousands of supporters attend JD(S)-BSP meet

Thousands attend a public meet organised by JD(S)-BSP combine in Kolar on Saturday | Express

By V Velayudham
KOLAR: “People will be safe only under the JD(S) regime which can give good governance and solve all burning issues of the state,” said BSP chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati.While addressing a public meeting organised by the JD(S)-BSP combine in Kolar on Saturday, she said the Congress and the BJP have neglected people and in the last five years, the Congress government did nothing for people where as the NDA government is attacking dalits and minorities.

Former chief minister Kumaraswamy said the BJP has copied manifesto of the JD(S) and it is the JD(S) which first assured farm loan waiver.He questioned contributions of Siddaramaiah government to Kolar and Chikballapur districts. Health and Family Welfare Minister Ramesh Kumar is attempting to give drainage water to lakes of Kolar and Chikballapur, he alleged.Kumaraswamy appealed to voters to bless all six candidates of the party in Kolar. Some sitting MLAs in Kolar and Chikballapur have faced the wrath of voters during campaigning, though their supporters attempted to pacify them.

