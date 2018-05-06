Vijayendra effect: Amit Shah skips Varuna to avoid wrath of BJP workers

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU:The decision of the BJP top brass to deny Vijayendra a ticket to contest the May 12 assembly polls from Varuna and the subsequent protests and NOTA campaign forced party national president Amit Shah to skip a public meeting and other road shows in villages coming under Varuna constituency on Saturday.

Although the local party unit and Vijayendra himself had put in efforts to ensure a good show in Hadinaru village, the local BJP unit tweaked Shah’s itinerary at the last minute fearing protest from BJP youths.

Instances of partymen attacking the party office in Varuna, launching of a NOTA campaign against the party and threat calls made to party candidate Thotadappa Basavaraju have already put the party in an awkward situation. The BJP, since then, has elevated Vijayendra as general secretary of the party’s state Yuva Morcha and he has been given the task of campaigning for the party in Mysuru and Chamarajnagar districts.

It is learnt that local party leaders, following an intelligence report, decided to cancel a public meeting in Hadinaru, a Veerashaiva-dominated village, and also road shows in Varuna villages involving Shah.

To save face, the party shifted the campaign and road show to T Narsipur town as it falls both under Varuna and T Narsipur constituencies. Shah was given a rousing reception by hundreds of workers and was taken out in a procession from T Narsipur bridge to Taluk Office Circle. BJP candidates Thotadappa Basavaraju and Shankar were present in the rally.

Shah also participated in a road show at Periyapatna. BJP candidate Manjunath and MP Prathap Simha accompanied Shah during the road show from Inspection Bungalow. BJP workers showered flower petals on Shah and also raised slogans praising him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah also campaigned for BJP candidates in Narasimharaja, Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies. There was overwhelming response to the party road shows in N R Mohalla , Ashoka Road, Devaraja and Krishnaraja Mohallas of K R constituency.