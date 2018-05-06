Will Parameshwara settle scores with Sudhakara Lal?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In 2013 elections, Koratagere sprang a stunning result - state Congress president G Parameshwara was defeated. Having lost an opportunity to elect the leader who was running for the chief ministerial post, the assembly constituency suffered on the development front for almost three years till Parameshwara joined the Siddaramaiah cabinet as the Home Minister. Koratagere saw some funds granted.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H K Patil reportedly reserved `25 crore for the constituency as he was fond of Parameshwara and wished he would win the 2018 polls. About 7-8 crore was meant to develop basic amenities at villages. The works were half done when the election code of conduct kicked in.

At Gerahalli off Tumakuru-Koratagere state highway, a drinking water plant has come up and the locals, mostly Muslims, are all praise for Parameshwara.Though P Sudhakara Lal of the JD(S) had defeated Parameshwara making it easy for Siddaramaiah to claim the chief ministerial post, the latter did not pay heed to the MLA and Koratagere got no ‘special treatment’ as expected by the residents who had elected him. Except for staunch JD(S) party workers, the public in general are disillusioned and looking up to Parameshwara this time as better choice, according to observers.

The BJP has fielded zilla panchayat member Y H Huchaiah who is new to Koratagere although he is popular in Kunigal. Since he has not gained much traction among BJP voters, it will be interesting to see who they vote this time.Residents like Jayasimha and Suresh, both Brahmins with RSS backgrounds, say since they never voted for the Congress, the JD(S) is their choice as the BJP candidate has shown no signs of giving a tough fight to Parameshwara. It’s interesting to watch whether sections of Veerashaivas and Vokkaligas would back Parameshwara now. Siddaramaiah’s caste - the Kurubas - is seemingly awaiting for a message to tilt the balance at the last minute, according to sources.

The 2008 election in Koratagere had seen a triangular fight where Parameshwara had won securing 35.52 per cent of the total votes polled. It was a straight contest in 2013 polls when Lal grabbed 47.44 per cent of the total votes and defeated Parameshwara.Now, the KPCC president would like to prove that the 2013 result was an aberration, while Lal is eager to record his second straight victory and his triumph five years ago was no fluke.