B S Yeddyurappa rules out possibility of alliance with JD (S)

Yeddyurappa reacted to a statement of JD (S) State President Kumaraswamy in which he had said that the JD(S) would not tie up with the BJP.

Published: 07th May 2018 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa | (File PTI photo)

By Express News Service

ALAND: BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa has ruled out  the possiblity of a post- poll alliance with Janata Dal (S).

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Yeddyurappa reacted to a statement of JD (S) State President Kumaraswamy in which he had said that the JD(S) would not tie up with the BJP. Yeddyurappa said, "We have enough bitter experiences with Kumarswamy for 20 months. There is an overwhelming response to BJP and we would win more than 150 seats," Yeddyurappa claimed.

Reacting to the advertisement by chief minister Siddaramaiah in leading newspapers asking to give date and time for open debate on achievements of his government, Yeddyurappa said,"On Sunday a news channel had organised an open debate between me and Siddaramaiah. I went there well in time but Siddaramaiah did not turn up. Responding to the advertisement is foolishness," he said. 
 

