JD(S) for farm loan waiver, sops to women in Karnataka manifesto

The poll manifesto in Kannada, released ahead of the May 12 Assembly elections, promised free seeds and fertilisers to state farmers.

JD(S) President HD Kumaraswamy (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Promising to waive bank loans to farmers within 24 hours of coming to power in Karnataka, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Monday released its manifesto that promised a plethora of sops/freebies for women, senior citizens, patients, students, doctors and the poor.

"I will waive banks loans of all farmers within 24 hours of taking oath and supply free seeds and fertilisers across the state," claimed JD-S President and its chief ministerial candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The opposition party said that it will also set up a farmers' consultative committee to address their issues, with two farmers in the body from each of the state's 30 districts.

The party aims to provide pregnant women an assistance of Rs 6,000 per month for three months prior to delivery and after.

"Households below poverty line (BPL) will receive free electricity in rural areas," the manifesto said.

The JD-S also announced that it will provide 30 kg rice each month to BPL families along with free state-run bus passes for senior citizens.

In addition, the party promised pensions to senior citizens, widows and the disabled.

