Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tears into PM Modi, says minorities terrorised under BJP rule

By ANI

CHAMRAJNAGAR: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that minorities in the country were feeling terrorised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Karnataka Chief Minister further dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a communal party and accused it of jeopardising the religious harmony in the nation.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a communal party that makes religions and communities fight with each other and destroy all equality in society. A leader of that kind of a party is in power as a Prime Minister. In the past 4 years, minorities are facing a terrorised state of affairs. Under Atrocities Act, if there is a caste-related violence, accused should be arrested immediately. However, they (Centre) have diluted the act, but Prime Minister Modi has not opened his mouth on it," he said at a public rally here on Monday.

Siddaramaiah even took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi over the latter's 'Acche Din' ideology.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) calls himself a 'chowkidar' (watchman). He let Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya escape, what kind of 'chowkidar' is he? He keeps saying 'Achhe Din' but where are Achhe Din'? He thinks that just because he is saying it in Hindi we won't understand, but we understand pretty well," he said.

The Congress Party leader further claimed that if Prime Minister Modi tried to change the Constitution, there would be 'bloodshed' in the nation.

"The BJP doesn't believe in social justice, the welfare of the poor or socialism. Ananth Kumar Hegde is not fit to be a gram panchayat leader, yet, they have made him a Union Minister. If Narendra Modi tries to change Constitution, there will be bloodshed in this country," he said.

In lieu of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, Siddaramaiah urged the public present there to vote for a party whose agenda is the development of the state.

"It looks like a three-cornered contest. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a regional party, why are they standing for an election here? Janata Dal Secular (JD (S) ) doesn't not even have the capacity to fight elections on all seats and they had to side with a party from Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the BJP president Amit Shah is a 'dhongi' who says one thing and does something else. Please have mercy on me and don't vote for BJP, JDS and BSP. It is a very important election, the entire country is watching us. I plead with you to make a decision to chose a party that has wholesome development in mind," he urged.

With the election to the 225-member Karnataka State Assembly edging closer, the state has become a battleground with public rallies being the primary form of warfare.

Both the BJP and Congress have extensively tried to undermine each other in a bid to woo the electorate of the state, as a win in this election is also likely to give an edge for next year's General Elections to the winning party.