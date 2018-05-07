Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka poll: Education Minister's supporters allegedly attack Journalist during campaign 

The incident occurred around 11.30 am in Gayathripuram in Narasimharaja constituency of Mysuru.

Published: 07th May 2018 02:46 PM

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait. | Express File Photo

By Pavan MV
Express News Service

MYSURU: A reporter, working for a national English newspaper and covering the election rally of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait was manhandled allegedly by a group of supporters wearing Congress party badges.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am in Gayathripuram in Narasimharaja constituency of Mysuru and the attackers reportedly manhandled the reporter for negative coverage of the minister in the paper. 

The incident occured in front of the TNIE reporter as well as a photo-journalist of a local language newspaper.

The workers after attacking the reporter said, "You write positive stories about other leaders but not about Tanveer Bhai."

They then used abusive language with the reporter before forcing him to show his identification and snatching his notepad, mobile and pen.

When the incident occurred Sait was around 50 feet away from the spot and when other reporters tried to pacify the attackers they were warned by the workers to leave the place immediately.

Later the reporter was forcibly taken by the Congress workers inside a house, where Tanveer was seeking votes and stringer was forcibly made to sit with Tanveer for 15 minutes.

When TNIE tried to get the reaction of Tanveer, his supporters didn't even allow the reporters to go near him.

Condemning the attack on the reporter, the Mysuru District Journalist Association is holding a protest in front of the Law Court Complex on Tuesday morning.

