Karnataka polls: JD (S) promises farm loan waiver in its manifesto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To woo farmers ahead of May 12 assembly elections in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday promised to waive all farm loans, without any conditions within 24 hours after the party comes to power in the state.

Releasing the party’s manifesto ahead of the polls, JD (S) state president and party’s chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy said the party is committed to waive all farm loans taken from cooperative societies and nationalised banks within 24 hours after forming the government. It will come to around Rs 53,000 crore, he said.

Last week, the BJP in its manifesto had promised waiver of farm loans upto Rs 1 lakh availed from nationalised banks and cooperative societies.

“Unlike in BJP and Congress manifestos', promises made in our manifesto are not vague. It is a document consisting of my vision for development of the state and addressing problems faced by people. We have prepared it after lot of research and seeking feedback from people and it is a blueprint for policies that we plan to implement,” Kumaswamy said after releasing the document at the party head office in the Bengaluru.

Highlights: