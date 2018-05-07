Karnataka polls: JD (S) promises farm loan waiver in its manifesto
BENGALURU: To woo farmers ahead of May 12 assembly elections in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday promised to waive all farm loans, without any conditions within 24 hours after the party comes to power in the state.
Releasing the party’s manifesto ahead of the polls, JD (S) state president and party’s chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy said the party is committed to waive all farm loans taken from cooperative societies and nationalised banks within 24 hours after forming the government. It will come to around Rs 53,000 crore, he said.
Last week, the BJP in its manifesto had promised waiver of farm loans upto Rs 1 lakh availed from nationalised banks and cooperative societies.
“Unlike in BJP and Congress manifestos', promises made in our manifesto are not vague. It is a document consisting of my vision for development of the state and addressing problems faced by people. We have prepared it after lot of research and seeking feedback from people and it is a blueprint for policies that we plan to implement,” Kumaswamy said after releasing the document at the party head office in the Bengaluru.
Highlights:
- Waiver of farm loans taken from nationalized and cooperative banks
- Rs 6000 monthly honorarium for all senior citizens above 65 years
- Rs 8000 monthly honorarium for senior citizens above 80 years, whose monthly income is below Rs 8000.
- Lokayukta will be strengthened with more powers and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be disbanded.
- Assets of all government officials will be put on government website, failing to do so will be treated as a crime.
- Head of the departments will be directly held responsible for any corruption in their departments.
- Increasing retirement age for doctors from 60 to 65 years.
- IAS, IPS, Forest Service and KAS officials have to take exams every year. That will be considered for their promotion and postings and the officers, who fail in two exams consecutively will be demoted. If they fail three times, they will be forced to retire.
- Establishment of a Muslim University on the lines of Aligarh Muslim University.
- Four supersspeciality hospitals in Bengaluru.
- Rs 1,50,000 crore for taking up irrigation projects.