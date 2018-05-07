Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Over Rs 125 crore worth of cash, liquor seized in poll-bound Karnataka

The Election Commission-appointed surveillance teams have so far seized suspect cash, jewellery and other inducements worth over Rs 125 crore in poll-bound Karnataka.

Published: 07th May 2018

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission-appointed surveillance teams have so far seized suspect cash, jewellery and other inducements worth over Rs 125 crore in poll-bound Karnataka, according to official data.

Over Rs 75.94 crore in cash, over five lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.98 crore, gold valued at Rs 43.25 crore and other items such as pressure cookers, sarees, sewing machines, gutkha, laptops and vehicles worth about Rs 19.21 crore, have been seized, according to the official data updated till today.

An official said that Rs 37.02 crore in cash, out of the total seizures of over Rs 162.79 crore, had been released after verification.

The figure also includes seized narcotics worth more than Rs 39.80 lakh.

The data has been compiled since the declaration of the election for the Karnataka Assembly.

The seizures have been made by various surveillance, police and Income Tax Department teams that have been deployed in the state by the poll panel to check the use of black money and illegal inducements, the official said.

The state will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 15.

