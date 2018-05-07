Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Siddaramaiah dares PM Modi, BJP's CM candidate Yeddyurappa for open debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa to an open debate with him.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By IANS

"Prime Minister Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air and no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yeddyurappa," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

"I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome," he added.

Siddaramaiah said: "I will speak extempore. They can bring paper. Come on BSY 'avare' let people see who they are voting for beyond the smokescreen created by hot air from Modi-Shah-Yogi (Modi-Amit Shah-Yogi Adityanath) team," he added.

Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled for May 12.

