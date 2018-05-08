BJP has an upper hand in one of city’s oldest constituencies

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Basavanagudi, one of the oldest localities in the city, is known for its historic temples and is also a business hub. Despite being an old area, it is well developed and people do not have much to complain about when it comes to basic infrastructure.

The Basavanagudi assembly constituency was earlier a Congress stronghold before Janata Party took over in 1972. It was Janata Party and Janata Dal’s bastion for 22 years. Former chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde had represented the party twice, once from Janata Party and later from Janata Dal. But since 1994, BJP has won the constituency four times, except in 2004 when Congress’ Chandrashekhar K defeated BJP’s Subbareddy K N.

The people of the constituency do not have many problems with the present BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya L A. Many feel that he should be re-elected. While the JD(S) has fielded K Bage Gowda, Congress is being represented by M Boregowda. The voters in the constituency feel Ravi Subramanya is active, while the candidates from the other two parties have become active only two to three months before the election. This is likely to work in BJP’s favour here.

The constituency has considerable Brahmin and Vokkaliga voters. However, many say the caste factor has nothing to do with the votes here, but performance is a decisive factor. By and large, the fight will be between BJP and JD(S) candidate. The Congress candidate is contesting for the first time here.There are six BBMP wards in the constituency and all are represented by BJP corporators.