BJP President Amit Shah is 'murder accused', says Rahul Gandhi

By IANS

BENGALURU: Lashing out at the BJP President Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that people tend to forget that a man who talks about honesty and decency is a "murder accused".

Addressing media persons here, Gandhi said: "Amit Shah has been accused of murder, right? The Supreme Court has mentioned in the Loya case (Judge B.H. Loya). So, I don't think Amit Shah has much of credibility.

"Let's look into his background, let's see what he has been responsible for, let's see how he does politics...

"People in India tend to forget that the Bharatiya Janata Party President is a murder accused. The party, which talks about honesty and decency, has a person who has been accused of murder as its President," said Gandhi.

Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to pick a "corrupt person" as the Chief Ministerial candidate (B.S. Yeddyurappa) in Karnataka.

He said: "We are asking the Prime Minister to please explain to the people of Karnataka why he has chosen a corrupt person with a record of being in jail as Chief Ministerial candidate. People of Karnataka want to know why Modi could not find a non-corrupt candidate."

He said people also wanted to know why Modi gave eight ticket to Reddy brothers, who had stolen Rs 35,000 crore of public money.

Gandhi also tweeted: "It's a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidates. Support our candidate by making a contribution."

The Congress leader alleged that there was a systematic attempt by the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to capture all institutions in the country.

"They are targeting systematically every single instititution and the Congress and the opposition are resisting. The people are resisting."

Gandhi said Modi promised youngsters jobs. So, Modi should explain to the young in Bengaluru why he failed to provide jobs to them.

Gandhi also asked Modi to explain why he took away the Rafale contract from HAL, which deprived young IT professionals and engineers of Karnataka of job opportunities.