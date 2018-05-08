Congress has scant regard for Constitution, says PM Modi in Karnataka's Koppal 

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Continuing his tirade against the Congress during his poll campaign blitzkrieg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged the party with having scant regard for the Constitution. "In about the sixty years of its rule, the Congress had a wicked mind. It went to any extent to divide the people on caste and religion basis for the sake of power to Gandhi family," he said.

Referring to utter failures of the irrigation projects by the Congress government in the state, he termed the CM Siddaramaiah as an egoist. The PM noted that the Siddu government failed to learn from the neighbouring Maharashtra government on de-silting of lakes and reservoirs. Despite assuming power on spending about Rs 50,000 crore to accomplish all the ongoing irrigation schemes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah government failed to ensure water supply to agriculture fields of farmers despite having Tungabhadra and Almatti reservoirs in north Karnataka.

"Koppal district is the birth place of God Hanuman (Anjandri Betta near historical Anegondi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district is known as birth-place of God Hanuman) and has Jain community temples. However, the Congress government in the state has sheer neglect of historical and cultural importance of the district," the PM elaborated.

Recalling his mention of Koppal district girl Mallamma in one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly speeches in the past, Modi said that Mallamma has been an inspiration to many students across the country for her contributions to Swaccha Bharata Abhiyan. "The BJP government could achieve progress in total sanitation from 40 per cent to 80 per cent in the past four years," he explained.

In order to protect women, BJP government at the Centre has promulgated an ordinance to give capital punishment to rapists, he pointed out.

Seeking an apology from the audience for being late by an hour and forcing them to wait under scorching Sun, the PM said that the response was overwhelming. However, he promised to compensate them through development in the coming days.

The PM Modi also sought people's help to change the Congress government in the state and vote the BJP to power in the May 12 assembly elections.