Congress hits back: Manmohan Singh chides PM, Siddaramaiah sends notice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Monday mounted a coordinated counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose sustained high-voltage campaign was threatening to upset the party’s electoral calculations. While former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh rebuked Modi for “stooping too low” to polarise the people for electoral gains, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah served him a legal notice warning of a Rs 100 crore defamation case for his “false, fabricated and politically motivated allegations against him during the campaigning.”

The generally soft-spoken Singh was scathing in his attack on Modi. “The way the population is sought to be polarised is not good for Karnataka and for the country. The Prime Minister has stooped so low, it is unbecoming of a Prime Minister. No other PM has used election time to say things in a manner Modi is saying. The PM should not be using this type of language,” Singh said in Bengaluru, taking objection to the tone and tenor of Modi’s election rallies.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was on a campaign trail in Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts, accused Modi of trying to send Yeddyurappa and Reddy brothers to assembly to loot the state again. Rahul’s attack is being seen as a strong reaction to Modi, who in a rally on Sunday had cautioned him and Sonia Gandhi against continuing their attack on Yeddyurappa as it could backfire on them since they too “are out on bail in a `5,000cr scam (National Herald).”

With Modi’s electioneering blitzkrieg appearing to create a momentum for the BJP as the voting day approaches, Siddaramaiah took the legal route to counter the BJP campaign by sending a notice to Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Yeddyurappa. The notice served by Congress MLC and advocate V S Ugrappa on behalf of Siddaramaiah sought an unconditional apology from the trio, failing which, it warned of a `100 crore defamation suit. Taking serious exception to the jibes ‘Siddaramaiah Sarkar is 10 per cent Commission sarkar’, Seeda Rupaiyya Sarkar,’ and ‘Karnataka is known for ease of doing murder, not ease of doing business’, the notice said Siddaramaiah, in his 50 years of political life, has always maintained personal and political integrity and honesty, and “any imputation of irregular dealings and dishonesty” will affect not only his reputation but also that of the Congress.