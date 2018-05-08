Congress will resolve Cauvery dispute after returning to power: Chidambaram

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today said his party will resolve the Cauvery water dispute if it comes come back to power and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to solve the problem as suggested by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters here, the former union minister also said that the prime minister's attack on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, while raking up the National Herald case at a poll rally, will have no impact on electoral prospects of the Congress party in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls as all charges were "bogus".

Addressing a rally in Hubballi yesterday, Modi had hit back at the Congress for targetting BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, saying the 'mother and son who are out on bail' and are facing allegations of involvement in a 'Rs 5,000 crore scam' are questioning the BJP.

Chidambaram said that Modi, instead of levelling charges against Gandhis in public, should make them in Parliament.

"If he wants to level any charges, let him stand up in Parliament and make the charge and we will reply. It (a reference to National Herald case) will not have any impact on the electoral prospects of the Congress in the ensuing election," the Congress leader said.

Chidambaram said all charges against Gandhis are bogus but Modi wants to portray the issue as if they have committed a major crime.

"It is a routine procedure that the court summons. You appear and the court grants bail," he stated.

To a query, Chidambaram said the Congress would solve the Cauvery water dispute when they come back to power.

He also blamed Modi for declining to solve the problem as suggested by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the national capital, the Supreme Court today told the Centre that it was in "sheer contempt" of its direction on Cauvery water sharing for failing to frame a scheme for distribution of water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The apex court, in February, had asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute.

On the terms of reference stipulated by the Centre in the 15th Finance Commission, he said it is unconstitutional and designed to centralise all finances to keep states at the 'mercy' of the central government.

"It (ToR) is RSS manifesto, which does not accept the federal structure, but wants a Hindu unitary nation," he alleged.

Chidambaram said people of Karnataka had got a weak and unstable government and three chief ministers during the five-year rule of the BJP earlier.

"It was perhaps the worst government in the history of Karnataka.

It is the same incompetent men and women who are leading the BJP's campaign in this election and asking for your votes," he said.