Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress will resolve Cauvery dispute after returning to power: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to solve the problem as suggested by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today said his party will resolve the Cauvery water dispute if it comes come back to power and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to solve the problem as suggested by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters here, the former union minister also said that the prime minister's attack on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, while raking up the National Herald case at a poll rally, will have no impact on electoral prospects of the Congress party in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls as all charges were "bogus".

Addressing a rally in Hubballi yesterday, Modi had hit back at the Congress for targetting BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, saying the 'mother and son who are out on bail' and are facing allegations of involvement in a 'Rs 5,000 crore scam' are questioning the BJP.

Chidambaram said that Modi, instead of levelling charges against Gandhis in public, should make them in Parliament.

"If he wants to level any charges, let him stand up in Parliament and make the charge and we will reply. It (a reference to National Herald case) will not have any impact on the electoral prospects of the Congress in the ensuing election," the Congress leader said.

Chidambaram said all charges against Gandhis are bogus but Modi wants to portray the issue as if they have committed a major crime.

"It is a routine procedure that the court summons. You appear and the court grants bail," he stated.

To a query, Chidambaram said the Congress would solve the Cauvery water dispute when they come back to power.

He also blamed Modi for declining to solve the problem as suggested by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the national capital, the Supreme Court today told the Centre that it was in "sheer contempt" of its direction on Cauvery water sharing for failing to frame a scheme for distribution of water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The apex court, in February, had asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute.

On the terms of reference stipulated by the Centre in the 15th Finance Commission, he said it is unconstitutional and designed to centralise all finances to keep states at the 'mercy' of the central government.

"It (ToR) is RSS manifesto, which does not accept the federal structure, but wants a Hindu unitary nation," he alleged.

Chidambaram said people of Karnataka had got a weak and unstable government and three chief ministers during the five-year rule of the BJP earlier.

"It was perhaps the worst government in the history of Karnataka.

It is the same incompetent men and women who are leading the BJP's campaign in this election and asking for your votes," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P Chidambaram Senior Congress leader Cauvery water dispute

Comments

More from this section

It's clean politics vs dirty politics in Karnataka: Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress has scant regard for Constitution, says PM Modi in Karnataka's Koppal 

Speeches won't solve nation's problems, Sonia Gandhi tells PM Modi; says he neglects Karnataka

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion