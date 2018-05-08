Goonda, Gundi and Garbage: BJP assures to make Bengaluru free from 3 G

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party Manifesto that was released on Tuesday focuses on making Bengaluru free from 3Gs - Goona, Gundi (Pothole) and Garbage.

Union Minister and senior leader Ananth Kumar after releasing the manifesto for city said that city had transformed into a Goonda, Gundi and Garbage (3G) city and all this was because of the Congress and JDS. "While Congress made Bengaluru into a Goondagiri city, both the parties who are ruling BBMP are responsible for the pathetic state of Bengaluru," he said. "We believe in Nava Bengaluru for which Nava adalitha (administration) is needed, for which a new legislation - Bengaluru Metropolitan Regional Governance Act will be framed. The existing act is applicable for entire State. We need a seperate for Bengaluru which is different from rest of cities in Karnataka,'' Ananth Kumar said. He also said they are focusing on bringing transparency in the day to day administration.

On urban mobility, Ananth Kumar said they want to bring a seperate Bengaluru Metropolitan Urban Transport Authority for city which will focus on mass transport that will eventually reduce the traffic congestion. "It is our government which brought Metro to City. Now work on second phase going on. We want to bring metro rail till Airport as well as Nelamangala with multi-point connectivity. This apart at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore similar to Mumbai local trains, we want to bring local train network connectivity. The same has been announced in our Union budget.

"Under this, we want to double the existing track, so that there will be sub-urban railway connectivity from Bengaluru to Bidadi, Bengaluru to K R Puram, Bengaluru to Yelahanka, Bengaluru to Bangarpet, Bengaluru to Doddaballapura. For every five kilometer, there will be a platform. We have plans to establish Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (B-RIDE) for the same purpose."

No question of dividing BBMP: Former Deputy CM and senior leader R Ashok said they will not allow the division of BBMP at any cost. "Dividing BBMP to multiple corporations will affect Brand Bengaluru. We under stand that one Commissioner and one Mayor for one year term is not sufficient. We are keen in bringing Commissioner for every zone, where people from that zone can approach them. We want to increase the Mayor's term for longer duration,'' he said. He however did not say by how many years.

