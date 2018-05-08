Goonda, Gundi and Garbage: BJP assures to make Bengaluru free from 3 G
The Bharatiya Janata Party Manifesto that was released on Tuesday focuses on making Bengaluru free from 3Gs - Goona, Gundi (Pothole) and Garbage.
Published: 08th May 2018 02:38 PM | Last Updated: 08th May 2018 02:38 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party Manifesto that was released on Tuesday focuses on making Bengaluru free from 3Gs - Goona, Gundi (Pothole) and Garbage.
Union Minister and senior leader Ananth Kumar after releasing the manifesto for city said that city had transformed into a Goonda, Gundi and Garbage (3G) city and all this was because of the Congress and JDS. "While Congress made Bengaluru into a Goondagiri city, both the parties who are ruling BBMP are responsible for the pathetic state of Bengaluru," he said. "We believe in Nava Bengaluru for which Nava adalitha (administration) is needed, for which a new legislation - Bengaluru Metropolitan Regional Governance Act will be framed. The existing act is applicable for entire State. We need a seperate for Bengaluru which is different from rest of cities in Karnataka,'' Ananth Kumar said. He also said they are focusing on bringing transparency in the day to day administration.
On urban mobility, Ananth Kumar said they want to bring a seperate Bengaluru Metropolitan Urban Transport Authority for city which will focus on mass transport that will eventually reduce the traffic congestion. "It is our government which brought Metro to City. Now work on second phase going on. We want to bring metro rail till Airport as well as Nelamangala with multi-point connectivity. This apart at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore similar to Mumbai local trains, we want to bring local train network connectivity. The same has been announced in our Union budget.
"Under this, we want to double the existing track, so that there will be sub-urban railway connectivity from Bengaluru to Bidadi, Bengaluru to K R Puram, Bengaluru to Yelahanka, Bengaluru to Bangarpet, Bengaluru to Doddaballapura. For every five kilometer, there will be a platform. We have plans to establish Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (B-RIDE) for the same purpose."
No question of dividing BBMP: Former Deputy CM and senior leader R Ashok said they will not allow the division of BBMP at any cost. "Dividing BBMP to multiple corporations will affect Brand Bengaluru. We under stand that one Commissioner and one Mayor for one year term is not sufficient. We are keen in bringing Commissioner for every zone, where people from that zone can approach them. We want to increase the Mayor's term for longer duration,'' he said. He however did not say by how many years.
Highlights
-
A new legislation for a New Bengaluru - called Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Governance Act (BMRGA) will be enacted to further strengthen the spirit of 74th Amendment to the Constitution of India.
-
A new Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) as per the provisions of the Constitution
-
Mandatory disclosure of Contracts and use of Public assets
-
Annual Bengaluru City Report card
-
A new digital platform www.bengaluru.gov will be launched to build a partnership between Citizens and Government with the help of technology for growth and development of Bengaluru.
-
50% of each ward committee will be represented by the members of local Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).
-
Strict implementation of zoning regulations to minimise commercial activities in residential areas (except small traders and ancillary units) to control noise, garbage, packing etc.
-
Reforming and Transforming BBMP - BBMP administration will be totally revamped and cleaned up. BBMP mission will be more citizen centric, responsive, responsible and accountable
-
Reforming and Transforming Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to make it a corruption free and effective infrastructure agency.
-
Citizen Service Centers in every ward. Single point window to avail all city agency services – BWSSB, BBMP, BDA and BESCOM.
-
Repeal the diluted rules and announce new strong RERA rules, create RERA Regulatory Authority and Appellate Tribunal.
-
2000 public toilets including dedicated SHE Toilets will be built across 28 assembly constituencies which will be clean, open and accessible 24 X 7.
-
Mukhyamantri Jaladhare Yojane – 24/7 drinking water supply to all wards.
-
Expand BMTC fleet and 50% reduction in BMTC fares for long rides (for benefiting those in Unorganized and Low-income sectors with long commutes)
-
The Purple line of Namma Metro will be extended upto Hosakote Bus Terminus through Kadugodi on one side and Bidadi Bus Terminus through Kengeri on the other side after conducting feasibility analysis in an expeditious manner.
-
The new RV Road Metro line to Bommasandra line will be extended until Attibele after conducting feasibility analysis in an expeditious manner.
-
A complete Outer Ring Road (ORR) starting from Puttenahalli Cross to RV Road via Mysuru Road, Summanahalli, Yeshwantpur, Nagawara, KR Puram and Central Silk. Board will be developed, after conducting feasibility analysis in an expeditious manner.
-
Apartment Dwellers: Policies will be formed to ensure that there will be no discrimination in tariffs and charges for water, power & solid waste management between domestic households and apartment complexes.