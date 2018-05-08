Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

It's clean politics vs dirty politics in Karnataka: Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul also claimed that his party candidates were contesting the Karnataka assembly election with contributions from the public.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that the fight in Karnataka is "clean politics vs dirty politics" and "mafia vs people" as he attacked the BJP for fielding the "corrupt Reddy gang".

He also claimed that his party candidates were contesting the Karnataka assembly election with contributions from the public.

"It's a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution," he said on Twitter.

The party has been attacking the BJP for fielding tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy's brothers and those from his camp in the assembly elections.

Gandhi used the hashtag 'CleanPoliticswithINC' and tagged a report entitled "You decide: Dirty politics versus Clean politics?" brought out by the Congress party as part of its initiative to seek public contributions for funding its candidates.

Polling in Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 12 and the results will be out on May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress president Karnataka Polls

Comments

More from this section

Congress will resolve Cauvery dispute after returning to power: Chidambaram

Congress has scant regard for Constitution, says PM Modi in Karnataka's Koppal 

Speeches won't solve nation's problems, Sonia Gandhi tells PM Modi; says he neglects Karnataka

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion