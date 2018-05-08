Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

PM Modi attacks Congress for lack of development in country

Attacking the Congress for lack of development in the country, he said that four crore of the 24-25 crore households in the country did not have electricity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SARAWAD: Weeks after Central government announced '100 per cent electrification' of villages in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that around four crore houses are yet to be electrified. 
He was speaking at a rally in Sarawad village, near Bijapur on Tuesday.

Attacking the Congress for lack of development in the country, he said that four crore of the 24-25 crore households in the country did not have electricity. "In Karnataka, the number of households without electricity is six lakh. Due to a scheme by a Central government about 70,000 houses were electrified in the past few months," he said.

With multiple references to Basavanna, Modi accused the Congress of working against his ideals. "While Basavanna's vacahanas teach us to take all communities forward together, Congress is busy dividing these communities. This is the land of Basaveshwara and will not be divided along the lines of caste," he said, referring to the Lingayat separate religion movement.

When the world is attracted to the teachings of Basavanna, Congress is insulting him, he said. Taking a dig at three ministers behind separate Lingayat religion issue, he said that those leaders should be taught a lesson in the upcoming polls.

