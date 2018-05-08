PM Modi only says his 'Mann Ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi

By ANI

GAURIBIDANUR: Taking a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he only says his 'Mann Ki Baat', but does not listen to what the country has to say to him.

Talking to ANI, Rahul said, "Pradhan Mantri sirf apni 'Mann ki Baat' karte hain, desh ki sunte nahi hain (Prime Minister Modi only says his 'Mann ki Baat' but doesn't listens to what the country has to say to him)."

Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi for being tight-lipped after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA allegedly raped a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao a few months back.

Addressing a public gathering during a roadshow at Karnataka's Gauribidanur, Gandhi said, "A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh rapes a woman and PM Modi does not even utter a word."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi attacked BJP chief Amit Shah by calling him a 'murder accused'.

Claiming that Shah lacks credibility, Gandhi said the BJP, which talks about honesty and decency, has a person accused of murder as its head.

The Congress President also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he has chosen B.S. Yeddyurappa, who has been in jail, as the BJP chief ministerial candidate for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Gandhi on being asked whether he can be the Prime Minister candidate in 2019, if the Congress is the single largest party, he said, "Yes, why not".

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15.