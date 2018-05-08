PM Modi recites Basvanna's complete vachana to a cheering audience

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praises on philosopher Basvanna and recited the Ivanaarava Ivanaarava vachana completely at Sarwar near Vijayapura during an election rally attended by nearly 50,000 people.

As part of his campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, Modi visited the district for the first time after assuming office. Praising several well known philosophers and saints of the region, Modi urged the audience to vote for the BJP.

His recitation of the vachana, pulled off without any mistakes, had the audience cheering for him. Earlier, AICC president Rahul Gandhi had tried the same vachana but could not get the pronunciation right, resulting in a backlash on social media and criticism by the BJP.