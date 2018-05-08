RSS and BJP work just like Muslim Brotherhood, says Rahul Gandhi 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday drew parallels between the functioning of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Muslim Brotherhood (a Sunni Islamist fundamentalist forum founded in Egypt). Criticising the BJP government at the centre of attempting to take over institutions, Rahul said that the Muslim Brotherhood followed the exact phenomena in Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia to destroy democracy. "They (BJP-RSS and Muslim Brotherhood) do this because they know they can come to power once but not return. When they come to power, they want to capture institutions. Another circle of this and there won't be a need for democracy," Gandhi said.

The Congress President was talking at the inauguration of 'Samruddha Bharat'- a foundation that will act like a think tank for the Congress. Samruddha Bharat Foundation aims to work with the Congress on with the lines of what Vivekananda International Foundation does for the BJP, according to a party functionary. The launch comes barely days ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. The event started with a video presentation on Hindu fundamentalists committing atrocities on Dalits and minorities. "Regressive forces are systematically dismantling each one of the institutions that have led us to commanding heights," a note from the event said attempting to highlight the core idea of the foundation's inception. The think tank will include professionals, businessmen, activists, youth etc. Congress Rajya Sabha MP K C Ramamurthy will act as advisor of the foundation.

Gandhi claimed that the Congress didn't face an existential crisis when it lost elections but the BJP, much like the Muslim Brotherhood looked at polls differently and used them to ultimately push democracy away. Expressing confidence that the BJP will not return to power in 2019, Gandhi said that a united opposition will ensure that Narendra Modi does not return as Prime Minister again. "Opposition unity is a dangerous force and today all opposition parties are united to ensure BJP's defeat. It is impossible for Modi to return as PM," Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi did not deny the possibility of him becoming the Prime Minister." If Congress is the largest party in the opposition coalition, then perhaps," he said when asked about the possibilities of him becoming the next Prime Minister of the country. Clarifying on his brand of politics, Rahul Gandhi- who appealed to the crowd not to call him 'sir' or suffix 'ji" to his name- said that he would stand by Dalits even if the entire country asked him to do otherwise. "I will always stand by the underdogs, poor," Rahul said referring to Dalits and the poor of the country.