Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Speeches won't solve nation's problems, Sonia Gandhi tells PM Modi; says he neglects Karnataka

Launching a counter-offensive against the Prime Minister, who has relentlessly targeted the Siddaramaiah government over corruption, Sonia wanted to know what happened to the institution of Lok Pal.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his campaign in the State, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi took a dig at him, saying that he did not have the determination to solve the nation's problems. She was campaigning for the first time in Karnataka ahead of its assembly polls on May 12.

"Modi is proud that he is a good orator and speaks like an actor. If his speeches can fill the stomach of the poor, let him do more speeches. But, speeches can't fill the stomach. Speeches can't cure illness and we need hospitals. Speeches alone cannot lead to women empowerment or generate employment or provide relief to farmers," she said.

On Modi's recent remarks on former defence minister Krishna Menon and General Thimmayya, she said that the country was shocked that the Prime Minister was lying to the people of the State by playing with history. "He is using freedom fighters as pawns in a game of chess," she said.

Questioning whether such behaviour augured well with the PM, she questioned whether the country has seen such a PM who spoke all the time, "but never on issues that concerned the nation."

Discrimination

She accused the Central government of discriminating against Karnataka, while it was undergoing a major agararian crisis due to consecutive droughts. Modi gave thousands of crores to States ruled by BJP during the period. However, he even declined to meet Chief Minister of Karnataka who had visited to Delhi to discuss the crisis in the State. 
By doing so, she said, Modi has insulted the farmers of the State and their families.

While Congress is working towards Vikas, the only job of Modi government in the past four years has been to discontinue all the developmental projects taken up by the Congress in the past, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonia gandhi PM Modi Karnataka Election UPA chairperson

Comments

More from this section

It's clean politics vs dirty politics in Karnataka: Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress will resolve Cauvery dispute after returning to power: Chidambaram

Congress has scant regard for Constitution, says PM Modi in Karnataka's Koppal 

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion