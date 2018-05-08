Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath plays Hindutva card in Murdeshwar

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

MURDESHWAR: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday played the Hindutva card while campaigning in Murdeshwar, a tiny coastal town of Uttara Kannada district.

Addressing a public meeting at RNS college ground in Murdeshwar, 10 km away from Bhatkal town, he said that Murdeshwar, which is known as the place of Lord Shiva is defamed because of the jihadi forces in the region. Recalling the communal riots that took place in Bhatkal during 1993 in which 18 people had been killed, he said that this election is not a common election, it is the election for the security of the country and fight against jihadi forces.

He called upon the Hindus to stay united or else anti social elements will take advantage of division in the Hindu society. Recalling Dr U Chittaranjan, former Bhatkal MLA who was assassinated in 1996, Yogi called upon the people to carry forward the fight started by Dr Chittaranjan in Bhatkal. Yogi said that the entire beautiful coast of the region is taken over by the jihadi forces and the present government in the state is helping them.

"People in rest of India are afraid by the name Bhatkal which has become synonymous with terrorism by electing BJP in the constituency we should change the present identity of Bhatkal as a town of temples," he said. Accusing the present state government of playing into the hands of anti national forces, he said that secret agenda of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah government is to divide the society to gain political mileage.

"This has brought down the development of the state and is resulting in crimes and suicides of farmers. The money provided by the union government has been misused by the present state government and the entire state is heading towards anarchy," he said, holding the state government guilty for the suicides of farmers, he said that his government in UP waived the loans of farmers in cooperative as well as nationalised banks.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of neglecting the sentiments of Hindus and celebrating Tipu Jayanti, Yogi said that Shivaji jayanti was deliberately neglected by the Siddaramaiah government. Bhatkal BJP candidate Sunil Naik, BJP district president K G Naik and other leaders were present at the public function.