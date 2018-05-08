We can sweep polls if we get 3-5 per cent more votes: Ananth Kumar

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hopping from district to district addressing rallies almost every other day trying to woo voters ahead of the May 12 Karnataka assembly election. BJP, which is determined to wrest the state from the Congress, is banking on Modi’s charisma hoping it will tilt the balance in its favour. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ananth Kumar says Modi is a decisive factor in this election. Excerpts.

What are the factors working for BJP this election?

BJP emerged as the single largest party in 2004 and we formed a coalition government in 2006. Two years after that we were able to get 110 seats and form the government on our own. Now, we have set a target of 150. Many think it is a big target. However, no one had predicted that we will win 325 seats in UP... no one had predicted Haryana and Assam results as well. All that was possible because of three factors — people’s aspirations; trust people have in Modi’s leadership and Amit Shah. Shah starts working two years before an election by identifying booths where we have done well in Lok Sabha polls and also booths where we lost. We can sweep elections if we get 3-5% more votes. That’s his strategy. People are fed up with family politics of Congress.

State BJP leaders or policies do not figure in those factors

I mentioned about people’s mandate and aspirational politics. People ask for 24X7 water, metro rail, sub urban rail system, smart city, among other things. Earlier, people were satisfied with roti, kapada and makan (food, clothing and shelter) politics. But, now even those living in slums are not satisfied with that kind of politics. They all have smartphones and are aspirational.

The number of rallies to be addressed by Modi have been increased. Do you think Modi is a big factor in this election?

In any election, in any part of the country, Modi is always a big factor. Modi and Yeddyurappa leadership will take Karnataka on the path of development. It will have a double engine effect. Modi is a decisive factor in Karnataka.

Which region in the state is BJP expected to do well?

It’s pan Karnataka... people across the state will support us. I have travelled across the state and noticed people are angry with the government. Congress will lose very badly. They may not even reach their Lok Sabha tally of 48 seats. It won’t be a hung verdict. We will win 22 seats in the city and sweep the polls. Bengaluru city is under the grip of leaders like Roshan Baig, George, Haris and Byrathi Basavaraj. It has become a crime city. Bellandur lake was on fire and when I called officials, none of them took any responsibility. Why didn’t the CM call for an emergency meeting for 15 minutes? Was it not a serious issue?

Why were tickets given to tainted candidates?

Tickets were given without any compromise. We have given tickets to the best available candidates after considering their popularity and winnability. As many as 106 seats have been given to new candidates.

What went wrong in Varuna?

Our national president and state president have clearly spoken about it. That was a decision taken by our Central leaders. Party state president has said that it was his own decision.

You talk about agrarian crisis. But why hasn’t the Centre waived farm loans despite request from the state government?

Our government has taken several pro-farmer measures and making use of such provisions other states such as UP have waived farm loans. When they can do it, why can’t Karnataka? Is it it a political gimmick by the Congress?